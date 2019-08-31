The best Labor Day deals include USB-C hubs, cheap Hulu subscriptions, 4K HDR TVs, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Labor Day is Monday, September 2nd, in the US. Whether you have the day off or not, we salute our hard-working readers, and we’re here to share the best Labor Day-themed deals from around the internet.

Compared to the holiday season, opportunities to save on tech gadgets during the summer and fall are sparse. But if you’re looking to spend a little cash, these discounts will help you get more for your money. We’ve pulled together deals from brands like Ring, Dyson, Google, and retailers like Best Buy and Amazon below.

If an end date is applicable for any these sales, you’ll find it appended to each discount.

Everything that Satechi makes, including its new dual HDMI USB-C hubs (shown in the image above), is 20 percent off on Amazon for Labor Day. Just add one of its products to your cart and paste in the code SATECHI20 at checkout. This sale ends on September 2nd.

Hulu is only $2.99 per month for six months if you’re a new or returning subscriber (usually $5.99 per month). This deal is only good for the ad-supported plan, and after your sixth month of paying the discounted rate, it will raise to $5.99. This offer ends on September 3rd.

Various Dyson products, including new and refurbished upright vacuums, cordless vacuums, fans, and purifiers, are 20 percent off on eBay with the offer code JGETDYSON. This offer lasts until September 3rd.

Toshiba’s 55-inch 4K HDR Fire TV Edition is $329.99 at Best Buy, (usually $449.99), and the TV comes with a free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. This TV is the latest model that supports Dolby Vision HDR.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless on-ear headphones are $159.99 at Best Buy and Target. These were originally released in 2016, but they have Apple’s W1 wireless chip that aids in quickly pairing and switching between your iPhone, Apple Watch, and other Apple products.

The latest revision of the Nintendo Switch, which features improved battery life over the original model, is $279.64 (before tax) at Rakuten with the offer code SAVE15. It’s usually $299.99, so it’s a small discount, but it’s the best price available right now.

Amazon is offering big discounts on some of its Echo products if you’re a student who subscribes to Prime Student. You can save 40 percent on products like the Amazon Echo Plus, Amazon Echo Show 5, and Amazon Echo Spot. The final prices at checkout are almost as good as what we saw during Amazon Prime Day 2019, so they’re worth checking out.

TCL’s SOCL200 in-ear wired headphones (yes, TCL makes headphones) are already cheap on Amazon, usually costing no more than $15. However, using the offer code 50SOCL200 at checkout will knock 50 percent off of their cost. The TCL SOCL300 floored us earlier this year, and the model on sale has bigger drivers, though it doesn’t create a seal in your ear. The bud design looks akin to the AirPods, which rest gently outside of your inner ear. This deal will end on September 14th.

Best Buy is offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Additionally, the keyboard attachment is 50 percent off with purchase, bringing the accessory down to $89 instead of $179.

Dell’s G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop with a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti, and a 512GB SSD is $829.99 (usually $1,079.99) at Best Buy. Nvidia says that the GTX 1660 Ti performs 1.5x faster than last generation’s GTX 1060, and it’s rare for this graphics card to appear in laptops that sell for less than $1K.