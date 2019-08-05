At $200 off, the latest MacBook Air is an even better deal at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Air is $899.99 at Best Buy. This is $200 below its normal price, and it’s the best deal that we’ve seen so far. This model recently released, and it features a True Tone display that can adjust to the ambient lighting in a room.

According to our review, this laptop is a nice upgrade if you have an older MacBook Air. The current MacBook Pro will be a better fit for power-hungry applications, since it has a quad-core processor by default (compared to the Air’s dual-core CPU), but this price drop makes this MacBook Air tempting. It usually costs $1,099, which puts it $200 under the cost of the new MacBook Pro model, but today’s deal at Best Buy widens the price gap to $400.

If you missed out on the Amazon Prime Day deal for Echo speakers, a few deals are back on at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and B&H Photo. The Amazon Echo (second generation) smart speaker normally costs $99.99, but it’s only $49.99 at B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Target through today. Amazon isn’t offering this deal, but at these other retailers, this sale price matches the lowest that we’ve seen yet.

For something a little smaller and more affordable, the modest Echo Dot (third generation) is once again down to $24.99, just two dollars shy of its best price ever, at Amazon. You can get the same price at Best Buy, as well.

The Google Pixel 3 (unlocked, 64GB) starts at $499.99 at Amazon. If you want a larger display that features QHD resolution and a notch, as well as a slightly bigger battery, the Pixel 3 XL starts at $599.99 at Amazon.

Best Buy is offering the same deal on unlocked phones, though you can get the Pixel 3 for $399.99 if you activate it through Sprint at checkout. Verizon and AT&T are each offering the phone for $449.99 with activation.

We’ve seen both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL sell for these price points before, and even though they lag behind current Android flagship phones with last year’s Snapdragon 845 processor, they will be among the first to get Android Q and, of course, their excellent cameras might make it worth jumping on for you. The last thing to note is that the Pixel 4 is likely to release in October 2019. It’s confirmed so far to have face unlock and Project Soli, Google’s radar sensor that lets you adjust controls with gestures.