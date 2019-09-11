Apple’s 1TB iPad Pro just got $200 cheaper

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Apple has slashed the price of its 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros with 1TB of storage by $200. The savings apply to both Wi-Fi and cellular models. So the 11-inch 1TB iPad Pro is now $1,349 for Wi-Fi only or $1,499 if you want LTE, while the larger 12.9-inch device is $1,549 or $1,699. MacRumors first reported the change.

Retailers like Best Buy and B&H have periodically sold the 1TB iPad Pros at a similar discount, but this marks an official price change. Apple hasn’t changed pricing for other storage sizes of its flagship tablet, however.

Rumors have indicated that Apple might be planning an iPad Pro update before the end of this year — perhaps to add the new triple-camera system from the iPhone 11 Pro, among other upgrades. If it happens, it’d be an unusually fast update cycle for the product, which typically hasn’t seen annual revamps.

The 1TB iPad Pro is the only iPad with 6GB of RAM; other 2018 iPad Pros have 4GB. With the increased focus on multitasking in iPadOS, that added memory can only help. But don’t buy this expensive tablet for RAM. You should only get it if you know you’ll need that huge amount of storage for video editing, a large media collection, or who knows what else.