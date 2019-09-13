SimpliSafe’s 11-piece home security system is $100 off at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Smart home security systems can be pricey, but Best Buy is hosting a good deal on SimpliSafe’s 11-piece system, our top pick among popular do-it-yourself home security systems. Usually priced at $369.99, it’s currently $269.99 as part of the retailer’s deal of the day promotion.

This kit configuration is exclusive to Best Buy, and unlike the 12-piece set sold on Amazon for $499, this one doesn’t include a camera or a panic button. It does offer a base, keypad, two motion sensors, a key fob, and six window or door sensors.

SimpliSafe’s system is easy to set up and the sensors included are discreet. In short, with this deal at Best Buy, it’s more affordable to get a recommended, comprehensive setup to secure your home.

If you’re in the mood for more deals, Sony’s DualShock 4 wireless controller is cheaper than usual at Amazon: it’s currently $43.99, down from its usual price of $59.99. But what makes this deal worth mentioning is that it comes with some Fortnite in-game items, including the Neo Versa bundle, which contains PlayStation-specific cosmetics and 500 V-Bucks, the paid currency for the game.

iOS 13 is due to be released September 19th, and will bring official support for the DualShock 4 controller to iPads, iPhones, and the Apple TV. So this is a good time to snag one if you’re hoping to easily play games on Apple Arcade, which will launch alongside iOS 13.

Speaking of iPhones, the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max are all available for preorder right now. You can pre-purchase one through Apple, Best Buy, or your carrier of choice, and if you have a phone to trade in, you’ll be able to save some money.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is offering excellent trade-in values for iPhones and recent Android devices if you use that credit toward buying a Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

You can get up to $650 for phones in the iPhone X lineup: the iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max. Other recent devices like Samsung’s Galaxy S10, the Note 9, and the Google Pixel 3 can fetch as much as $650 in trade-in credit, as well. This promo expires on September 22nd, and it’s an in-store exclusive, so head to your local Microsoft Store with your old phone to see how much you can get for it.