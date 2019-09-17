The 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage is cheaper than ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Amazon has knocked hundreds off of the cost of Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) with 1TB of storage. It’s currently $1,149, matching the best deal that we’ve seen yet for this high-end tablet. Last week, Apple officially dropped the price of this model from $1,549 to $1,349, and now it has dropped in price by another $200 if you buy from Amazon. It’s tough to imagine it getting much cheaper, at least in the short term.

This is the iPad you want if you want the most storage, the most power, and the most features available on an Apple tablet. This model has a USB-C port instead of Lightning, and among Apple’s other iPads, it’s the best equipped for the soon-to-launch iPadOS. It has an A12X Bionic processor and 6GB of RAM (configurations with less storage have 4GB of RAM), which will allow it to run any application on the App Store with ease.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening releases on Friday, September 20th, and you’ll be able to save $10 on the game at Rakuten. It usually costs $59.99, but by entering the offer code DS9 at checkout, you can get this anticipated Nintendo Switch game for $49.49.

If your desk is big enough for a 34-inch display, B&H Photo is offering a good deal today on LG’s 21:9 aspect ratio 4K display. It usually sells for $799 at this retailer (third-party sellers on Amazon offer it for $703), but it’s $649 until the day is over, or while supplies last.

In terms of the major specs you should care about, this wide 3440 x 1440 resolution monitor has an IPS panel, and can connect through a variety of ports including DisplayPort, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3. This LG monitor has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and supports HDR10, and it can display 98 percent of DCI-P3 and 135 percent of sRGB color gamuts.

This monitor seems like a great fit for laptops that support Thunderbolt 3 and have enough power to output at 4K resolution, like the recent MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, as well as the Razer’s Blade Stealth and the Dell XPS 13, to name some examples.

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 smart display is $64.99, which is a sizable $25 discount from its usual price. It’s close in size to Google Nest’s Home Hub, but this device has a camera (complete with physical shutter for privacy) that allows for video chats. Additionally, Dan Seifert’s review of the device points out that the Echo Show 5 sounds better than the Nest Home Hub, despite being smaller. This product has sold for $49.99 in the past, though that was during the Amazon Prime Day shopping holiday.

The last deal we’re sharing today is on the Beats Powerbeats Pro truly wireless headphones. These usually cost $249 (and come heartily recommended for that price), but you can get them for $50 cheaper at Rakuten. Just follow this link, then enter the offer code DS36 at checkout to save some money. These are our top pick if you’re looking for a set of truly wireless headphones that provide good sound quality, a comfortable fit, and long-lasting battery life.