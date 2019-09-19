Logitech’s excellent MX Master 2S mouse is much cheaper than usual today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The Logitech MX Master 2S is one of the best computer mice on the market, and it’s much more affordable today at Amazon. This peripheral rarely drops below $90, but you can pick one up for $59.99 right now in the white or blue color options. We saw this mouse slip down to $39.99 during Amazon Prime Day in July, but this is the best price we’ve seen since.

This mouse has a lot in common with Logitech’s newer MX Master 3, though not its USB-C charge port. The MX Master 2S has the same estimated 70-day battery life; a 4,000 DPI sensor; it can quickly switch between up to three computers paired via Bluetooth; and it includes a USB Type-A dongle. This mouse also supports Logitech’s Flow software, which allows interoperability with two machines at once so you can drag a file from one onto the other without repairing to a different computer.

There are a couple of other Logitech products included in Amazon’s deal of the day, including gaming headsets, mechanical keyboards, and speaker sets. So check it out if you have a few more things on your wishlist.

Best Buy is hosting a nice sale on Beats Solo 3 on-ear wireless headphones. They’re $129.99, which is around the lowest that we’ve seen these sell for. Outside of the sale price, this model usually costs at least $180, and unlike most other sales on this model, Best Buy has several color options available.

These are fairly standard Bluetooth headphones, but for those entrenched in Apple’s hardware, the Solo 3 feature the W1 wireless chip. As a result, these headphones can quickly pair with and switch between your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and macOS computer.