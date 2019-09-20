Verge readers can save up to $140 on a refurbished Google Pixel 3A

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Google’s Pixel 3A and 3A XL are already a great value if you’re looking to spend less than $500 on a phone without sacrificing on camera quality (few phones meet that tough criteria). But today, Verge readers can save $100 on a refurbished Google Pixel 3A (64GB, any color), bringing the price down to an even more digestible $299.99.

If a 5.5-inch screen isn’t big enough for you, we’ve also secured a good deal on the Pixel 3A XL with Daily Steals. This phone has a 6-inch display, is available with 64GB of storage in all color variations, and costs $339.99. That’s $140 off of the brand-new cost.

If you want to take advantage of this deal, you can save $100 on the Pixel 3A at Daily Steals by pasting the offer code VERGEP3A in at checkout. To save $140 on the Pixel 3A XL, paste VERGEP3AXL at checkout.

Both phones are in “Grade A” condition at Daily Steals, which, according to its site, says you can expect it to arrive in “excellent aesthetic condition,” with small or no signs of wear. Also, your purchase includes six months of warranty coverage from Google. You can also purchase additional coverage through Daily Steals.

My colleague Dieter Bohn discuss the Pixel 3A and 3A XL at length in the video review above, but here are a few takeaways:

Each has a vibrant, contrast-rich OLED screen and really good camera performance that essentially matches what the Pixel 3 offers for far less money. These phones are compatible with Android 10, the latest major update that recently launched, and they will be supported with future software versions for a few years. They also work with every US carrier and MVNO, so you won’t be stuck if you want to change carriers or travel internationally.