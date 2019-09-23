Ring and Nest video doorbells include a free smart display with purchase at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Best Buy is hosting a new promotion that will give you a free Google Nest Hub if you purchase a Nest Hello video doorbell, or a free Amazon Echo Show 5 when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell 2.

Neither video doorbell is discounted, so the Nest Hello costs $229.99 while the Ring Video Doorbell costs $199.99. But smart displays are great as far as freebies go, especially since they serve as good companions to smart doorbells. Whether you buy the Google product or the one from Amazon, you’ll be able to use the smart display to see who’s ringing the doorbell, and talk with visitors via two-way audio. The displays also make for good digital photo frames and smart alarm clocks.

To get a free Echo Show 5, add the Ring Video Doorbell 2 (or the more expensive Ring Video Doorbell Pro) to your cart from this page. The smart display comes only in the charcoal color.

For the Nest Hello doorbell, add it to your cart and you’ll see a note in your cart above the total that says you get a free Google Nest Hub. It only comes in the chalk color; as with the Echo Show 5, you can’t change the color.