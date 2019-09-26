The Moto G7, our favorite budget phone, is cheaper than usual at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The Moto G7 is still among the best budget phones that you can buy, but today, it costs less than usual at Amazon. Usually selling for around $250, it’s $199.99 right now, which is a stellar deal if you’re looking for an unlocked phone that will work with every US carrier and MVNO.

This is a good choice for other reasons, too. The Moto G7 has a big, vibrant display; a slick, nearly all-glass design; and it’s powerful enough to play many games at respectable frame rates. You’ll also find some welcome features here that aren’t available on some flagship phones, like near-stock Android software with almost no preinstalled apps (this model comes with a few Amazon apps), a headphone jack, and a microSD card so you can easily expand the phone’s 64GB of internal storage.

Amazon is offering both the black and white color options at this lowered price, but like all of the company’s deal of the day promos, this one will last for today only.

If you value better battery life over having a slim phone, the Moto G7 Power might appeal to you. It, too, is heavily discounted today, costing $187.99 instead of the usual price of $249.99. Compared to the standard Moto G7’s 3,000mAh battery, the G7 Power has a 5,000mAh battery that can last for days without recharging. That big battery makes it thicker, but otherwise, it’s basically the same phone as the G7.