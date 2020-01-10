The price of the Pixel 4 has dropped below Black Friday prices

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’ve been holding out for a solid deal on the Pixel 4, today’s deal might be worth the wait.

Google’s latest smartphones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, are on sale at Amazon. The best deal is on the Pixel 4 XL in white (64GB), which is currently going for $613.79, down from its initial price of $899. The same phone in black costs $661.95. The Pixel 4 (64GB), originally $799, is on sale for $571 in white ($571.99 in black). For more storage, you can get the Pixel 4 XL (128GB) in black for $909.99, which is an $89 discount, but currently, Amazon says there are very few left in stock. The 128GB configuration of the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL (128GB) in white are not on sale.

Best Buy has also knocked $100 off the price of the 64GB configuration of either phone in black (via Slickdeals). The phones come with a $200 Best Buy gift card, and you can save an additional $50 with activation.

In his review, The Verge’s Dieter Bohn praised the phone’s camera and display, but he said that its battery life wasn’t as strong.

These prices are lower than the ones we found for unlocked phones during Black Friday, and they beat the prices currently offered by other retailers. When Amazon has sales on popular items like these, its stock tends to run out quickly, so act fast if you’re hoping to get your hands on a discounted Pixel 4.