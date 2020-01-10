Today’s best deals: Pixel 4, Surface Laptop 3, Google Home Mini

Today’s the day to save on Google products, as there are good deals on both the Pixel 4 and Home Mini. There’s also a gaming deal and some laptop deals.
The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are on sale at Amazon. They’re more than $200 off, making these prices lower than they were on Black Friday. The Pixel 4 XL (64GB, white) has been knocked down from $899 to $613.79, and the Pixel 4 XL (64GB, black) is now $661.95. The Pixel 4 (64GB, white) is on sale for $571, discounted from its initial price of $799. The same phone in black costs $571.99. The Pixel 4 XL (128GB, black) has been marked down $89 to $909.99, but there are currently few remaining, according to Amazon.
Alternatively, you can buy the Pixel 4 or 4 XL (64 GB, black) from Best Buy for $100 off and get a $200 Best Buy gift card (via Slickdeals). Save another $50 with activation.
You can get two Google Home Minis for $45 from Walmart. They’re listed at $49 but have been going for $25 lately, so this is still a good discount (via Slickdeals). Note that this is the original Home Mini and not the newer Nest Home Mini that offers improved sound quality.
The PlayStation Plus 12-month membership is $44.99 at Amazon and Walmart, which saves you $15 (via BGR).
This Asus 2-in-1 laptop (15 inches, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050) has a 4K touchscreen and is $500 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $1,049.99.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $100 to $200 off at most retailers, but the best deals offered are Walmart’s, which has knocked $300 off the following configurations:
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15 inches, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD) is $1,199 at Walmart and Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15 inches, AMD Ryzen 5 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD) is $1,399
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15 inches, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) is $1,796.99 at Walmart and Amazon
These deals also have limited stock remaining, so act fast if you want to take advantage of them.