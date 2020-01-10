Today’s best deals: Pixel 4, Surface Laptop 3, Google Home Mini

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Today’s the day to save on Google products, as there are good deals on both the Pixel 4 and Home Mini. There’s also a gaming deal and some laptop deals.

The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are on sale at Amazon. They’re more than $200 off, making these prices lower than they were on Black Friday. The Pixel 4 XL (64GB, white) has been knocked down from $899 to $613.79, and the Pixel 4 XL (64GB, black) is now $661.95. The Pixel 4 (64GB, white) is on sale for $571, discounted from its initial price of $799. The same phone in black costs $571.99. The Pixel 4 XL (128GB, black) has been marked down $89 to $909.99, but there are currently few remaining, according to Amazon.

Alternatively, you can buy the Pixel 4 or 4 XL (64 GB, black) from Best Buy for $100 off and get a $200 Best Buy gift card (via Slickdeals). Save another $50 with activation.

You can get two Google Home Minis for $45 from Walmart. They’re listed at $49 but have been going for $25 lately, so this is still a good discount (via Slickdeals). Note that this is the original Home Mini and not the newer Nest Home Mini that offers improved sound quality.

The PlayStation Plus 12-month membership is $44.99 at Amazon and Walmart, which saves you $15 (via BGR).

This Asus 2-in-1 laptop (15 inches, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050) has a 4K touchscreen and is $500 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $1,049.99.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $100 to $200 off at most retailers, but the best deals offered are Walmart’s, which has knocked $300 off the following configurations:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15 inches, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD) is $1,199 at Walmart and Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15 inches, AMD Ryzen 5 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD) is $1,399

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15 inches, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) is $1,796.99 at Walmart and Amazon

These deals also have limited stock remaining, so act fast if you want to take advantage of them.