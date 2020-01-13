Amazon’s excellent Kindle Paperwhite is back down to its lowest price

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Amazon’s most recent version of the Kindle Paperwhite is a great value at its regular $124.99 price, but buying one right now won’t set you back nearly as much. The 8GB base model (with Amazon ads baked in) is down to $84.99, which is the same price that hit during Black Friday.

Compared to the standard Kindle, which is on sale for $59.99, the Paperwhite has a higher-resolution display — and a properly backlit one at that (compared to the Kindle’s side-lit display). It’s also waterproof, something that will come in handy in case you like to read in the tub or the pool. These features alone make it worth paying the premium, even more so at this discounted price. Check out our review from The Verge’s Chaim Gartenberg if you want to learn more about what makes this Kindle great.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is still $499, making it $170 off of its usual $669 price. We first mentioned this price cut a few days ago, but OnePlus still has the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage available at a discount. It’s not OnePlus’ latest phone, but it’s still stacked in the specs department, with a nearly bezel-free 90Hz refresh rate OLED screen, the Snapdragon 855 CPU, and fast UFS 3.0 storage to keep this phone feeling snappy.

Aukey makes a 36W wall adapter with two USB-C ports, and it’s only $21.59 right now at Amazon. This adapter doesn’t use GaN technology, like we’ve seen in a growing amount of models. That likely would have resulted in Aukey making this smaller, more efficient, and perhaps more powerful than it is. But as is, it’s still an affordable way to quickly charge a few USB-C devices, like your phone, tablet, or Nintendo Switch. Each port tops out at 30W, or 18W when both are being used at the same time.

To get this price, click the checkbox underneath the price listed for this product. You’ll see this discount reflected at checkout.

Target is marking down select video games by 25 percent when you elect to pick up your order in store. Some noteworthy inclusions are Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($45 before tax), The Division 2 (only $9 before tax), and The Outer Worlds (about $36 before tax). The full list is right here.

Lastly, you can save quite a bit on Apple’s second-generation AirPods at Amazon. Right now, the base model that includes a wired charging case is $129 ($30 off matches the best price we’ve seen), while the wireless charging case option costs $169 (usually $199).