TCL’s 2019 65-inch QLED 4K Roku TV is cheaper than ever at Best Buy

TCL’s 65-inch Series 6 TV is seeing a hefty price drop at Best Buy (via Slickdeals). Normally $699.99, it’s now $594.99 if you use the offer code TCLDOLBY15 at checkout (underneath where you put in your credit card number for the payment). This is the 2019 version of TCL’s 6 Series; its 2018 version was considered by my colleague Chris Welch to be the best 4K TV that you could buy for under $1,000. We haven’t had a chance to extensively test this newer model, but it looks like it checks all of the same boxes, like the inclusion of Roku software out of the box, and there are some new features as well.

For starters, it has a slimmer bezel than before, making it look even more like a premium model. More importantly, the display panel should look even better with its new quantum dot LED technology that results in a brighter, more vibrant picture. Like Samsung and Vizio’s QLED 4K TVs, this is as close as you’ll get to the performance and fidelity of an expensive OLED TV but at a fraction of the price.

One thing to note: this TV costs considerably more on Amazon, and that’s because it includes a remote that doesn’t require line of sight with the TV. This Best Buy-exclusive model relies on an IR blaster to operate, so make sure not to obstruct the IR with your soundbar.

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is $149.95 at Target and Amazon. Both retailers include a small and large band, and each presently offers it in multiple color variants. We saw this model dip down to $129 during the Black Friday shopping period, but a $20 price difference isn’t too big of a hit to take if you want a fitness tracking smartwatch.

If you’re looking for a new microSD card to add some storage to a phone, laptop, action camera, or a Nintendo Switch, you can save a few extra dollars at Amazon today. PNY’s 256GB card is $32.99, around $5 off of its previous lowest price. Samsung’s 256GB microSD card is also $32.99. We’ve seen cheaper prices during the holiday, but these aren’t bad deals by any means.

RavPower’s 61W wall adapter is down to $25.59 when you apply a coupon on its product page at Amazon. This model features two ports: a USB-C port and a USB-A port. If you’re using both ports to charge your tech, the USB-C port will have a max output at 45W, and the USB-A port will top out at 12W. Otherwise, the USB-C port used by itself can yield 61W of power, which is enough to charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro at its native charging speeds.

RavPower notes that this adapter is not compatible with Programmable Power Supply (PPS), the charging spec that Samsung employs with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus to allow it charge at 45W speeds.