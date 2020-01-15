For the first time, Microsoft’s new Surface Pro X is $100 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Today is the first time we’re seeing a price drop on the new Surface Pro X tablet, Microsoft’s reimagining of the stayed Surface Pro design that features a custom Qualcomm processor and supports 4G LTE out of the box. At Best Buy, you can get the base model (featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage) for $899.99, which is $100 off of its usual price.

In order to get this deal, you’ll need to be a My Best Buy member, though it’s free to sign up. Once you’re signed in with your account, click the “Apply Offer” box below the price shown on the Surface Pro X’s product page.

Keep in mind that this purchase doesn’t include a Type Cover. If you want one of those, Amazon currently offers them for $109.99 (for fast shipping, select Amazon.com as the seller beneath where you can add it to your cart), which is far cheaper than the Microsoft Store’s rate at $139.99.

In our review, Dieter Bohn ran into several app compatibility issues with the ARM processor at launch, and overall, its performance didn’t quite match the price tag. However, considering this slight price drop, and with Microsoft’s new Edge Chromium browser for ARM showing promising boosts to battery life, now might be the right time to check it out.

If you’re ready for an upgrade for your Verizon plan or are thinking of opening a new line with a phone that takes great pictures, Best Buy is offering a stellar deal on the Google Pixel 4 with 64GB of storage. It has effectively knocked the final price in half, down to $400 (usually $799). To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to elect to pay $16.67 per month for 24 months with Verizon. (That’s in addition to the cost of your data plan.)

Of course, paying $400 for the phone with no strings attached would be preferable, but still, this is half of what this phone usually costs per month. And those savings result in a much cheaper phone once your two-year payment period is up.