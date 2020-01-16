Amazon is offering 20 percent off certified used and refurbished products today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Amazon’s Warehouse is the storefront’s little corner reserved for used and refurbished items that it certifies and relists for sale. And today, it’s offering a 20 percent discount on most everything it offers, further marking down these already-discounted products.

If you’ve never checked out Amazon Warehouse, the selection of products is vast. As it relates to tech, a few examples of what you can find (which are all eligible for a discount) range from lightly used Xbox One and PS4 controllers and Philips Hue’s recent Bluetooth-enabled smart bulbs to Sony’s excellent WH1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones.

We’ll list these and a few other favorite picks from the batch below. But first, a few things to keep in mind: make sure “Amazon Warehouse” is listed as the seller on the product you’re looking at, or else the discount won’t apply at checkout. The 20 percent price cut will go into effect at checkout, so no offer codes are necessary (if you don’t see the price drop at checkout, that product isn’t eligible). Lastly, since you’re buying used and not new, there’s a chance that the product you receive might not work as you’d hoped it would. Here’s to hoping that it works to your liking, though.

(Note: these prices were accurate at the time of publishing)

Philips Hue’s two-pack of Bluetooth-enabled smart bulbs is around $19 (before tax) and is listed as being in “very good” condition.

Sony WH1000XM3 wireless, noise-canceling headphones are around $188 (before tax) and Amazon lists them as being in “good” condition.

Microsoft’s Xbox One Bluetooth controller that works with consoles, Windows 10 PCs with Bluetooth, as well as iOS 13 and Android 10 devices costs around $34 (before tax) and is listed as being in “good” condition.

Sony’s “magma red” DualShock 4 controller that works with consoles, Windows 10 PCs with Bluetooth, as well as iOS 13 and Android 10 devices costs around $31 (before tax) and is listed as being in “like new” condition.

Apple’s official USB to USB-C dongle is just over $5 (before tax) and listed in “very good” condition. Apple sells it for $19 brand-new from its stores.

Jabra’s Elite 65t truly wireless headphones are a measly $44 and change (before tax) and are listed as being in “very good” condition. Buying used in-ear headphones is a roll of the dice that you may not want to chance, but it could work out well for you.

If those items aren’t doing it for you, check out what Amazon Warehouse is offering at a discount on its dedicated pages for video games, assorted cables, dongles and phone cases, and assorted household electronics.