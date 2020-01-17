Verge readers can save up to $300 on iRobot’s flagship Roomba S9 vacuums

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’re tired of doing all of the vacuuming around the house, iRobot’s slick Roomba S9 and S9 Plus robot vacuums are up to $300 off for readers of The Verge. The high-end S9 Plus is $1,099 (down from $1,399) until supplies last at Wellbots with the offer code S9PLUSVERGE. This model comes with a base that the vacuum can automatically find, then deposit its waste bin into (up to 30 times before you’ll need to empty the base).

For those who don’t mind manually dumping the vacuum’s bin into the garbage each time it needs to (after all, the vacuum is doing the hard part for you), you can save yourself even more money. The standard S9 without the base included is $899 (usually $1,099) at Wellbots until supplies last. Just use the offer code S9VERGE at checkout to see the price drop.

These vacuums also feature a squared-off front that should be much better at wedging itself into corners to sweep debris that builds up in your home. If you have pets, its filters can trap mold, pollen, and dust mite allergens from your floor.

Obviously, you don’t have to spend upward of $1,000 to get a robot vacuum that can handle the basics. But iRobot’s high-end models tend to go pretty far beyond that, which warrants their high cost. The company’s S9 series vacuums are — by far — its best-looking yet, and the company claims a 40 percent improvement in suction power over the previous flagship models.