Nvidia’s entry-level raytracing graphics card now costs $50 less

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’ve been waiting on a deal for Nvidia’s RTX 2060 desktop graphics card, the entry-level model in its lineup of raytracing-capable GPUs, an official price drop has been issued for the company’s Founders’ Edition model (via PC Gamer). It’s now $299 from Nvidia’s store, which is a $50 discount from the original price.

Admittedly, that’s not a huge price cut, and it’s not even the only RTX 2060 at this price point. EVGA makes a model going for this price, too. But the appeal here is that it now costs, at most, a measly $25 or so more than the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. While those cards are fairly comparable (they usually come within 10-20 frames per second of the RTX 2060’s performance in a lot of YouTube comparisons, and are even built with the same efficient Turing architecture), the RTX 2060 holds the lead with more power, native raytracing in games that support it, and Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS) setting, which is also only in select titles.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with 64GB of storage are each $100 off at B&H Photo, and include a $200 B&H Photo gift card with purchase. This brings the starting price down to $699 and $799, respectively. These are the unlocked versions of the phone, and they work on every major US carrier.

We saw prices for these configurations start at $599 and $699 during Black Friday, but this is almost as good of a deal considering the massive gift card that’s included with purchase.

Now, for something completely different, The Office Complete Series costs $29.99 through iTunes. You still have plenty of time to watch it on Netflix, though it’s set to leave the service for NBC’s Peacock in 2021. Whether you want to preempt this shift, or just want to own it digitally, you can pick it up for a big discount today.

The 38-disc DVD collection currently costs $50 at Best Buy, so paying less for the more space-conscious version (in HD, no less) is certainly a good deal to consider. If you’d prefer a platform-agnostic option, Vudu offers the complete series for $34.99.

Lastly, Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro is discounted yet again at Best Buy. Both sizes, the 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets, are up to $200 off. Though, rather than telling you to jump on this deal, I’m advising you to instead hold off for a better one. Here’s why: you’ll only see $200 taken off the cost if you’re looking for upward to 512GB of storage. And even so, we’ve seen this deal hit countless times.

For those looking to spend less on the base model with 64GB of storage, the 11-inch model starts at $674.99 (with the lowest-ever deal from November 2019 being $649.99) and the 12.9-inch tablet costs $874.99 (that price, stubbornly, has never gone below this mark). If you can wait, I’d suggest doing so until the 11-inch model with 64GB of storage goes down to $599.99, and the 12.9-inch entry model drops to $799.99.

It’s only a matter of time until this happens, and given that these tablets are well into their second year on store shelves without a hardware revision to replace them, the drop in price is bound to happen sooner than later.