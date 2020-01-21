Buy two Blu-ray movies or video games, get one free from Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

You can save a good amount of cash on Blu-ray movies and video games on Amazon right now. In addition to discounts, it’s offering a “buy two, get one free” promotion, and the selection is great. If you can’t make up your mind about whether you want three movies or three games, you can mix and match them. You’ll get the most affordable one for free at checkout.

A few notable highlights from the Blu-ray movies participating in this deal (via Slickdeals) include new releases like The Farewell, Joker, Us, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ad Astra, It Chapter Two, and Gemini Man. Check out the larger collection of eligible movies and TV shows here, and you can sort by category if the link doesn’t do it for you automatically.

Some others that might catch your eye include Studio Ghibli classics like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. This is great timing for those in the US who recently felt the sting when Netflix announced it would bring these films to its service, albeit outside of the US.

As far as video games go, some new releases can be found in Amazon’s promo. Here are a few options: Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4, Xbox One), Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4), and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (PS4, Xbox One).

To say that Amazon has some good deals happening today is putting it lightly. In addition to the promotion above, you can get the MSI GV63 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $1,175 (usually $1,799). This is a fantastic deal for a few reasons: it has a 120Hz refresh rate display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of fast NVMe SSD storage, and Nvidia’s RTX 2060 graphics chip.

As far as what’s not so great about this machine, it seems like the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor might be the spec to age the fastest. Also, the design might not speak to you. But those things aside, a midrange gaming laptop like this one usually costs hundreds of dollars more, so consider MSI’s deal if you’re in the market for an upgrade or your first machine.