Amazon’s first USB-C tablet is $50 off for the first time

If you’ve been waiting for a discount on Amazon’s Fire HD 10, your wait is over. The tablet has been discounted to $99, which is $50 off its original price of $149.99. We haven’t seen a lower price on this device, and at $149.99, it was already one of the least expensive tablets on the market.

If you’re familiar with the 2017 version of the Fire HD 10, you may not notice a ton of differences. But as The Verge’s Chaim Gartenberg noted in his review, Amazon has made a few noteworthy upgrades. Most significantly, the new device is finally compatible with USB-C, making it the only current Amazon product to use a modern universal charging standard.

In addition, you’ll get a new 2.0GHz octa-core processor (the predecessor had a quad-core chip), 32GB of storage that you can expand up to 512GB via microSD, and a second antenna to maintain a better Wi-Fi signal. The 10.1-inch 1080p display, while it doesn’t support 4K content, is still great for watching movies or browsing the web.

That’s not the only deal to check out on Amazon today. The company is also continuing its “buy two, get one free” Blu-ray and video game promotion. If you purchase two video games or Blu-ray movies, you’ll get a third at no cost.

You can choose between a number of acclaimed movie selections, including Joker, Us, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. On the game front, you’ll find a ton of titles for the PS4 and Xbox One, including Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition.

You don’t have to do anything elaborate to activate this discount; just add all three items to your cart, and you’ll get the least expensive one for free at checkout.