Amazon’s first USB-C tablet is $50 off for the first time

Plus: buy two Blu-ray movies or games, get one free

By Monica Chin
Amazon Fire HD 10.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

If you’ve been waiting for a discount on Amazon’s Fire HD 10, your wait is over. The tablet has been discounted to $99, which is $50 off its original price of $149.99. We haven’t seen a lower price on this device, and at $149.99, it was already one of the least expensive tablets on the market.

If you’re familiar with the 2017 version of the Fire HD 10, you may not notice a ton of differences. But as The Verge’s Chaim Gartenberg noted in his review, Amazon has made a few noteworthy upgrades. Most significantly, the new device is finally compatible with USB-C, making it the only current Amazon product to use a modern universal charging standard.

In addition, you’ll get a new 2.0GHz octa-core processor (the predecessor had a quad-core chip), 32GB of storage that you can expand up to 512GB via microSD, and a second antenna to maintain a better Wi-Fi signal. The 10.1-inch 1080p display, while it doesn’t support 4K content, is still great for watching movies or browsing the web.

Photo by Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros.

That’s not the only deal to check out on Amazon today. The company is also continuing its “buy two, get one free” Blu-ray and video game promotion. If you purchase two video games or Blu-ray movies, you’ll get a third at no cost.

You can choose between a number of acclaimed movie selections, including Joker, Us, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. On the game front, you’ll find a ton of titles for the PS4 and Xbox One, including Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition.

You don’t have to do anything elaborate to activate this discount; just add all three items to your cart, and you’ll get the least expensive one for free at checkout.

