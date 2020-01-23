This powerful Alienware m17 gaming laptop is $700 off for a limited time

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Alienware’s previous-generation m17 gaming laptop is usually $1,999.99, but it’s steeply discounted right now from Dell. This 17-inch model houses Intel’s 9th Gen i7 processor (the hexa-core 9750H with a base clock speed of 2.6GHz and a maximum clock speed of 4.5GHz) and Nvidia’s midrange RTX 2060 graphics chip. It also comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM installed and a fast 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD. One note about the RAM: you can add more if you’d like, unlike the m17 R2 model released in May 2019 that has RAM soldered to the board.

There are a few more reasons to consider this model if you’re looking for a gaming laptop. Its 17-inch QHD (1560 x 1440) display has a 120Hz refresh rate, which means the games that can run smoothly on this machine will look even better than they would on a standard 60Hz monitor.

To snag this laptop, add it to your cart without making any adjustments to the configuration. Then, at checkout, enter the offer code AFF700OFFAW to see the price drop to $1,299.99.

Fitbit’s Inspire HR fitness tracker is down to $69.99 at Amazon. Usually priced at $99.99, this device offers around five days of battery life before it needs to be charged. Its display offers a minimal user interface (according to The Verge’s Natt Garun in her review, it leaves a lot to be desired vis-à-vis notifications), and its lightweight and discreet design could make it a good fit for you.

You can still save an extra 20 percent on select used and refurbished products sold through Amazon Warehouse. We wrote about this deal last week, but Microsoft Xbox One controllers, smartwatches, and other gadgets are now cheaper than usual. No offer code is necessary; just add one of the listed items to your cart, and the discount will be reflected at checkout.