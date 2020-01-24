Save on the Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 4, and get a free gift card with purchase

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Google’s most recent phones, the Pixel 3A and Pixel 4, are discounted and include a free (generous) gift card with purchase at a few retailers. Neither amounts to the lowest price that we’ve seen, but still, it’s another chance to get in on the savings if you missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Starting with Google’s more affordable phone, the Pixel 3A (shown above), a $50 discount brings it down to $349.99. You’ll also get a $100 Best Buy gift card with your order at checkout. This offer also applies to the larger Pixel 3A XL with 64GB of storage that usually sells for $479.99 (now $429.99).

B&H Photo is offering the same deal, knocking $50 off of the Pixel 3A and including a $100 B&H Photo gift card with purchase. However, you won’t find the same deal available for the Pixel 3A XL there.

If you have your mind set on Google’s 2019 flagship phone, the Pixel 4, you can save there, too. Best Buy has knocked $100 off the prices of the black-colored 64GB Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (now costing $699.99 and $799.99, respectively). What’s appealing about this deal is that each phone includes a huge $200 Best Buy gift card with purchase.

To get these savings on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, make sure to select “Activate Later” under the price listed on Best Buy’s product page.