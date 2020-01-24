Beats’ new Solo Pro wireless noise-canceling headphones are $50 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The Beats Solo Pro are $50 off at Best Buy, taking the price down to $249.99. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen yet. And to our knowledge, this is only the second time they’ve been discounted. If you haven’t read our review, these are the best Beats headphones yet, according to The Verge’s Chris Welch, with a noise cancellation effect and sound quality that are inarguably great.

Those gifted with large noggins, be warned: you might find that these on-ear headphones clamp down too hard on your ears. Another warning, this time for people with heads of all sizes, is that these charge via Apple’s Lightning connector, not USB-C. Best Buy’s deal includes several colors, and you have through Monday, January 27th, to take advantage of this price drop.

Google’s Pixel 3A and Pixel 4 are cheaper than usual right now. The discounts ($50 and $100, respectively) are decent, but the real reason to consider buying one now is for the free gift card that you’ll get with purchase. Here’s the full list of offers happening now:

Google Nest Mini smart speakers usually cost $49.99 (you can commonly find them for less), but Daily Steals is offering Verge readers a special deal for a limited time on a two-pack of new Nest Mini speakers. After you’ve added them to your cart, enter the code VERGENEST at checkout to get two for $56.99.

I reviewed this model when it released in late 2019, and I found that it’s a worthy successor to the Home Mini in terms of improved sound quality and touch controls. (They light up to make it easier to see the capacitive buttons.) It can also hang on the wall out of the box, which is a novel feature you won’t find in other affordable smart speakers — that is, unless you buy additional accessories to make it possible.

Logitech’s G903 wireless ambidextrous gaming mouse is steeply discounted at Best Buy. Usually $149.99, you can get it for $59.99 right now. Unlike most both-handed gaming mice on the market, the G903 has side buttons on each side of the mouse. It’s also compatible with Logitech’s PowerPlay wireless charging mouse pad.