The latest iPad is back to its lowest price yet today

Today is the 10th anniversary of the original iPad being announced. Coincidence or not, the seventh-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch display is back down to its lowest price yet (the same excellent price that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday). The base configuration of its latest model with 32GB of onboard storage costs $249.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s $80 off of the usual price, a discount that hasn’t been beaten yet.

If you want more storage, the 128GB model is $100 off of its normal $429 price. At $329 from Amazon and Best Buy, the price cut effectively makes Apple’s higher-capacity iPad the same price as its 32GB model outside of a sale.

Versions of each tablet that support LTE connectivity are discounted, too. For starters, the 32GB model that can work with a SIM card from AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, or any other supported carrier starts at $379.99 (usually $459.99) from Amazon and Best Buy. Quadrupling the storage of Apple’s LTE-enabled iPad boosts the cost to $459.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is a $100 discount off its normal asking price.

Compared to the sixth-generation model, this one has a bigger screen (10.2 inches, up from 9.7), and an extra gigabyte of RAM (3GB from 2GB). Another new feature is the Smart Connector along one of its sides, which allows Apple’s Smart Keyboard to snap into place. It utilizes the same processor, so there’s not much of a performance boost from generation to generation, though it’s far cheaper to buy this model right now.