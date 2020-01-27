Today’s best discounts are on Amazon’s Echo Buds, the latest iPad, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Today’s best deals are a mix of fresh offers we’re seeing for the first time and a few returning favorites. The headliner is Amazon’s Echo Buds, which are $40 off right now, bringing the truly wireless earphones down to a much more reasonable $90. If you’re looking for a set of affordable wireless earbuds that offer noise cancellation, your search is over. Despite the annoyance of charging these via Micro USB, you won’t find a better value.

The seventh-generation iPad has received a significant price cut — the same one we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. At Amazon and Best Buy, the base model with 32GB of storage starts at $249.99 (usually $329.99). If you want more storage (four times as much, specifically) the 128GB version costs $329.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

The $700 off deal on the Alienware m17 gaming laptop is back on. Dell yanked the coupon shortly after we published the deal last week citing stock issues, but if you missed out on the offer, now is your chance to strike. Normally $1,999, this 17-inch model is $1,299 with the offer code AFF700OFFAW used at checkout.

It features Intel’s 9th Gen i7 processor, Nvidia’s midrange RTX 2060 graphics chip, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a fast 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD. Additionally, its QHD (1560 x 1440) display has a 120Hz refresh rate, both of which contribute to a crisper and smoother image. This deal sold out quickly last time, so it might not stick around for long.

Another good deal on gaming laptops is happening at Newegg. MSI’s 15.6-inch GP65 is $1,449 (you’ll receive a $100 rebate card in the mail post-purchase), and like the Alienware above, you’ll get a lot for your money. The machine uses a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, boasts an Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics chip, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and its 1080p display has a 144Hz refresh rate.

There’s a great deal on the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones happening at eBay. Usually $349, this model has dropped in price before to $278, today’s deal cuts it even further, with a new pair offered for $238. The reseller is “smart_home_stuff,” and it has a solid rating so there’s little reason to doubt this as a legitimate offer.

No one is immune to losing things, be it keys, a wallet, or a bag. There’s some assurance in using Bluetooth trackers so at least you stand a better chance of reuniting with your stuff should it go missing. To that end, Amazon is offering several Tile trackers at a discount. The standard square Tile Mate (with user-replaceable batteries) that can loop onto your keyring or slide into your bag is $14.99 instead of $24.99. A four-pack of this model costs $39.99 instead of $69.99. Tile’s new Sticker trackers also come in a four-pack for $39.99 (usually $59.99).

The temporary price cut of Google’s Pixel 3A (64GB) is still happening. It’s $349.99, which is $50 off its usual price, at Best Buy. You’ll receive a $100 gift card with purchase. This deal applies to the Pixel 3A XL, too. If you prefer to shop elsewhere, B&H Photo is also hosting the deal for the Pixel 3A, though you won’t find the Pixel 3A XL looped into the deal there.