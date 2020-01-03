Today’s deals include the Apple HomePod, Microsoft Surface Go, and Samsung Galaxy phones

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The holidays and big sale seasons are over, but that doesn’t mean that all of the deals are gone. While many items are no longer for sale, or now cost more than they did during Black Friday, there are still a few great deals on the internet. We’ve rounded them up for you here.

Apple’s HomePod is on sale for $189.88 at Other World Computing, down from its list price of $299. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. These HomePods are in new condition and they’re available in white. For a little extra, you can purchase it in space gray for $194.88.

If you prepay for two months of Sling TV (that’s $60 total), you can get a free Fire TV Stick (priced at $39.99). However, this deal is only available for new subscribers. Target has also discounted the Fitbit Versa smartwatch by $50, down to $119.95.

Microsoft has a number of discounts going. You can save $80 on the Surface Go (8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) and Platinum Type Cover. The bundle is priced at $599. Also, you can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1. The subscription normally costs $14.99 per month.

Several configurations in the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series are on sale from multiple retailers. Microsoft and B&H Photo are selling the Galaxy S10 (128GB) for $649.99, originally listed at $899.99. The Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB) is $300 off also at the Microsoft Store, bringing the price down to $699.99.

You can also save $200 on select Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus phones at Best Buy and Microsoft Store: