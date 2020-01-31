Save on an Amazon Fire TV Cube in time for the Super Bowl

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Super Bowl LIV is happening Sunday, February 2nd. So if you’re hunting for a device upgrade that will get you the best picture quality, there isn’t much time left to have orders delivered by game day — but you can still make it happen. We’ve pulled together a few relevant deals, as well as some general deals you should know about.

Assuming you already have a 4K TV that’s compatible with HDR10, the only set-top boxes that will stream the Super Bowl in glorious 4K HDR (well, it’s upscaled from 1080p, but it should look good nevertheless) are Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Cube. The more affordable option, the Fire TV Stick 4K, is $15 off of its usual price. That makes it $34.99 — likely for a limited time.

The Fire TV Cube (pictured up top) is Amazon’s more expensive and capable set-top box. It’s available for $99.99, which is $20 off of its usual price. Like the Fire TV Stick 4K, it will get the 4K HDR stream on Sunday, but it also doubles as an Echo speaker and an entertainment center hub.

The seventh-gen iPad has held steady at its best-ever price since Monday. The base configuration with 32GB of onboard storage costs $249.99 ($80 off). It has a bigger screen and more RAM than its predecessor. There’s no telling when this discount will end, but once it does, it will go back up to its $329.99 retail cost.

Amazon’s Echo Buds wireless earphones are $89.99, a $40 discount from their usual price. These came out a few months ago, and they’re a good option to consider even at their full cost. According to Chris Welch, who reviewed them, they sound great and are an affordable alternative, especially if you’re looking for earbuds that offer noise cancellation.