Today’s deals include the iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Fire TV Stick bundles

Now that holiday sales have ended, most deals have slowed down a bit. But we still managed to find some good deals that are active now. If you’re looking to save on the Fire TV Stick, MacBook Pro, pr iPad Pro, there are several deals available from different retailers right now.

Amazon has a couple of Fire TV Stick bundles on sale. There’s a bundle with the Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot (third-gen) for $74.98, which is a $15 discount. For $5 more, you can get a the same deal but with a Fire TV Stick 4K. This saves you about $20 off of the list price for both items. Also, the deal that gets you a free Fire TV Stick when you prepay for two months of Sling TV for $60, which we reported on last week, is still live. Amazon is not offering any discounts on the Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Stick 4K alone, so buying a bundle is the best way to save.

The latest 12-inch iPad Pro is $100 off at Best Buy. You can only access these deals if you have a My Best Buy account, which you can set up for free. Here are the different options available:

There are some deals on the now-discontinued mid-2019 model of the MacBook Pro from different retailers right now. This model is 15 inches and comes with a Touch Bar. Again, for the Best Buy deals, you’ll need a My Best Buy account to access them. Here are the different configurations and where you can get them: