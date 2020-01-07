AirPods and smart TVs have some of the best deals available right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Deals at this point in the year can be slow, but right now, that isn’t the case. There are some unusually good deals today, with Apple’s AirPods returning to the prices they were during Black Friday, and a TCL smart TV that’s even cheaper than it was over Black Friday.

The AirPods are on sale for Black Friday prices at different retailers (via BGR). The AirPods, which come with a wired charging case, originally cost $159.99, but are currently $139 on Amazon and Walmart and $144.99 at Target, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. The AirPods with the wireless charging case are $169.99 at Target, Walmart, and on Amazon, which is $30 less than their list price. They’re also going for $174.95 at B&H Photo.

If you’re looking for a good deal on headphones that are not the AirPods, Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones are more than half off at Best Buy. They’re down from $199.99 to $94.99.

Best Buy has also discounted select models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro by $200. These models have the Touch Bar, an Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM. The 256GB SSD model is $1,599.99 and the 512GB SSD model is $1,799.99. There are several other configurations available on sale for $100 off.

There are also a number of TV sales going on across different retailers: