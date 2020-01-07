AirPods and smart TVs have some of the best deals available right now

Deals at this point in the year can be slow, but right now, that isn’t the case. There are some unusually good deals today, with Apple’s AirPods returning to the prices they were during Black Friday, and a TCL smart TV that’s even cheaper than it was over Black Friday.
The AirPods are on sale for Black Friday prices at different retailers (via BGR). The AirPods, which come with a wired charging case, originally cost $159.99, but are currently $139 on Amazon and Walmart and $144.99 at Target, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. The AirPods with the wireless charging case are $169.99 at Target, Walmart, and on Amazon, which is $30 less than their list price. They’re also going for $174.95 at B&H Photo.
If you’re looking for a good deal on headphones that are not the AirPods, Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones are more than half off at Best Buy. They’re down from $199.99 to $94.99.
Best Buy has also discounted select models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro by $200. These models have the Touch Bar, an Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM. The 256GB SSD model is $1,599.99 and the 512GB SSD model is $1,799.99. There are several other configurations available on sale for $100 off.
There are also a number of TV sales going on across different retailers:
- TCL 55-inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is $299.99 at Target (originally $449.99). This is $100 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.
- TCL 43-inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is $229.99 at Target (originally $329.99)
- Samsung 55-inch LED Q80 Series 4K UHD HDR TV is $1,499.99 at Best Buy (originally $1,699.99)
- Samsung 65-inch LED Q80 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is $1,799.99 at Best Buy (originally $1,999.99)
- Sony 65-inch LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is $1,599 at Best Buy (originally $1,799)