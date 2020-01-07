These are the best deals on gaming laptops and Xbox titles right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’re excited about all of the new gaming laptops and PCs announced this week but you don’t want to drop a ton of money or you can’t wait for them to launch, here are some gaming deals to hold you over in the meantime.

Best Buy is offering deals on several gaming laptops and desktops. The Asus ROG Gaming Laptop (15 inches, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650) is currently on sale for $849.99, which is $150 lower than its list price. If you want something with more power and a high-refresh 144Hz screen, the thin and light MSI G Series Stealth Gaming Laptop (15 inches, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti) is $200 off, bringing the price down to $1,499.99.

Best Buy is also offering $150 off of the HP Omen gaming desktop (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive and 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti) for a price of $1,099.99. The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, AMD Ryzen 5, AMD Radeon RX 560X) is on sale for $599.99, which is $70 off of the list price. You can also save $100 on the Alienware gaming laptop (17 inches, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive and 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070), which is now priced at $2,599.99.

If you’re looking for games to play, Microsoft is having a sale on select titles for the Xbox. This sale is only going until Thursday, January 9th, so you might want to act quickly if you want to get one of these deals. Here are some of the titles:

For additional games options, Walmart is selling discounted PS4 and Xbox game titles. Here are some of the games you can get on sale: