The latest cellular iPad Air is on sale for its lowest price ever

Even though we’re past the holidays, there are still some good deals available on relatively new and popular devices, like the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 10-inch iPad Air.

B&H Photo is currently offering the best deal we’ve seen on select cellular-enabled models of the early-2019 10.5-inch iPad Air. Here are the configurations on sale:

The 64GB model in gold is $519 (originally $629)

The 256GB model in gold is $619 (originally $727)

The 256GB model in silver is $619 (originally $739)

The 256GB model in space gray is $599 (originally $779)

The latest 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale at B&H Photo. Its list price is $2,399, but it’s now discounted to $2,189. It has a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card, and a scissor-switch keyboard. This model has 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, and it comes in silver. (For 50 cents more, you can get it in space gray.) Amazon has a limited stock of the same options for the same prices. Amazon is also selling a silver model with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage for $2,565 (originally $2,799). In his review, The Verge’s Dieter Bohn said it has strong battery life and powerful speakers.

Dell’s XPS 15 laptop is on sale at different retailers. It’s 15 inches and comes with an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Dell is offering $200 off the configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD for $1,349.99. For more storage, you can also get the model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD from the Microsoft Store for $1,799, which is also $200 off of its list price. Microsoft has knocked $500 off of the configuration with 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for a price of $1,999.

Mophie’s Encore Plus 10K portable powerbank originally costs $49.95, but it’s currently going for $14.95 at B&H Photo. It has a capacity of 10,500mAh. You can use it to charge two devices at once, and it comes with cables that plug into a Micro USB and a USB Type-C port.