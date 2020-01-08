Today’s best gaming laptop deals: Razer Blades, MSI Stealth, and HP Omen

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

In addition to the iPad Air and MacBook Pro deals going on today, there are also a number of deals on gaming laptops available. Here are some of the offers we’ve rounded up.

The Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop is $300 off at B&H Photo. It’s now on sale for $1,299. This laptop is 15 inches, has a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, and a six-core Intel Core i7 processor. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. If you don’t need as much storage space, you can get the configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD for $899 (originally $1,079) from the Microsoft Store. A similar model with a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card is $959.22 (initially $1,499) on Amazon.

Several Razer gaming laptops are on sale on the Microsoft Store, including:

The Dell Alienware M15 gaming laptop (15 inches, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti) is down from its list price of $1,799.99 to $1,499 at the Microsoft Store.

The HP Omen (16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) gaming laptop is on sale for $1,899. Its original price was $2,199.99. It’s 15 inches, and it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card and an Intel Core i7 processor.

You can also save $200 on the MSI GS75 Stealth (Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) gaming laptop. It’s currently on sale for $1,899 at the Microsoft Store. This model has a 17-inch screen and comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.