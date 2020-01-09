Today’s best deals are on these Samsung, Motorola, and OnePlus phones

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Deals can be slow during this time of year, but there are some worthwhile phone deals available from different retailers. There are currently active discounts on Samsung Galaxy, Motorola, and OnePlus phones.

The Galaxy S10 Plus (1TB) is $300 off at Samsung, for a total price of $1,299.99. The phone also comes with a choice of a free cover, valued between $29.99 and $64.99. You can save an additional $200 when you trade in a device. The Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) is $250 off on Amazon, for a price of $899.99, and Amazon has also reduced the price of the Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB) from $999.99 to $767.02.

One of the best budget phones on the market, the Moto G7 (64GB) is $50 off from Motorola. This phone has been marked down between $50 and $60 at several retailers. Motorola also has an alternative offer: instead of the discount, you can opt to pay full price, $299.99, and get a free Moto G6 or Moto G6 Play (32GB), which cost $249.99. To get this deal, you need to add both items to your cart first.

Motorola has a few additional offers going. The unlocked Motorola One (64GB) is $150 off and also comes with either a free Moto G6 or Moto G6 Play. So you can buy both phones for $249.99. Similar to the G7 deal above, you can choose to either save $100 on an unlocked Motorola One Zoom (128GB) or pay full price, $449.99, and get a free Moto G6 or Moto G6 Play. You’ll need to add both phones to your cart to get this deal.

OnePlus is also having a sale. The OnePlus 7 Pro (6GB RAM, 128GB) is discounted from its list price of $669 to $499. In his review, The Verge’s Dieter Bohn said that this phone has great battery life, an excellent screen, and works fast. Plus, it comes with a selfie camera that pops up.