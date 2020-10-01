You can get a refurbished Sonos Playbar for $120 off at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Sonos Playbar soundbar isn’t as new as the Beam (by a long shot, it was released in 2013), but it’s a more powerful option. If you want to pick one up, Best Buy has refurbished models for $379, which is drastically cheaper than Sonos’ own $499 refurbished price. The soundbar debuted for $699 and Sonos products don’t usually drop in price this much.

The Sonos Playbar houses six mid-woofers and three tweeters. We didn’t think it met the bar in terms of powerful sound with its high $699 price. But considering that it’s at $379, and given that you can easily add in other Sonos speakers to make a fuller sound, now is a good time to jump in if your home theater needs a boost. Keep in mind, though, that it only has an digital optical audio port, not an HDMI ARC port, so it might mesh with what you already own, or it might not.

The Playbar purchased through Best Buy has a 90-day manufacturer’s warranty. Sonos offers one-year warranties on its refurbished products, but then again, you’re saving a lot by buying at Best Buy.

Logitech’s fantastic G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is $30 off at Amazon, dropping the price to a more reasonable $120. This matches the lowest price I’ve seen for this model, and it’s the gaming mouse to get if you want the most comfort, along with a boatload of features. This mouse features customizable weights, and it’s one of a few mice in general to have a scroll wheel that can be unlocked to spin freely. And as for wireless performance, it feels just as responsive to use as any wired gaming mouse I’ve tried.

Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One is just $8 for the physical version at Best Buy. This is the lowest price yet on this open-world, multiplayer FPS game. If you have friends to play with, you’ll probably have fun with this game. Something that might also be appealing is that by buying this game, you’ll get the next-gen version for free on PS5 or Xbox Series X or Series S, and you’ll apparently be able to bring along your DLC and game saves.