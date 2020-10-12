Apple’s AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever today at Woot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Woot is offering one of the best pre-Prime Day 2020 deals so far. Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are $190, which is the best price we’ve seen yet. This model usually costs $250, and Woot says this discount will last all day, or until it sells out.

If you were in the market for a set of AirPods, you’ll get the most for your money with this model. Unlike the less expensive AirPods, the AirPods Pro ship with silicon tips that provide a more comfortable fit that isolates more sound. Additionally, they feature better sound quality than the standard model, as well as active noise cancellation and an interesting Spatial Audio feature that can make content more immersive.

So far, Woot is the only retailer to offer a sizable discount on the AirPods during Prime Day 2020 week. It’s possible that we’ll see some more AirPods deals as the week goes on, though that might not happen.