Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is down to $550 at eBay

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is available for $550 from Microsoft’s eBay store, its lowest price yet. Normally the phone costs $950 and previously we have seen the price go down to as low as $600. This is for an unlocked version of the phone with a full US warranty. The device is compatible with all of the major LTE networks in the US.

Samsung originally released the Galaxy Note 10 last year alongside the larger Note 10 Plus. The base Note 10 includes a 6.3-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, plus a three-lens rear camera. When stacked it up against its successor, the Galaxy Note 20, the Note 10 offers a similar experience, but with a smaller size. The Galaxy Note 10 is the smallest phone to support the S Pen to date.

While this is an incredible deal on the phone, this does not appear to be related to Amazon’s Prime Day, which starts tomorrow. You can check out all of the early Prime Day sales here and be sure to check back for more coverage as the event continues.