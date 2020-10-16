Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are cheaper now than during Prime Day

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

One of the best deals of Prime Day has returned at Newegg. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones in black are down to $284 instead of $350. This actually beats the $298 pricing at Amazon and Best Buy by $14, though, unlike those retailers’ deal earlier this week, this one doesn’t include a gift card. That’s no matter if you’re just looking for the lowest price — this is it.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 improve on an already stellar XM3 formula of excellent sound, effective noise cancellation, long-lasting battery life, USB-C charging, and lots of comfort. In my colleague Chris Welch’s review, he praised this model for two key improvements over the previous model: updated mics for clearer call quality and the ability to connect to two sources simultaneously via Bluetooth.

Also in the realm of wireless headphones, Jabra’s Elite 75t wireless earbuds are $30 off their usual price at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $180, they’re $150 in titanium black or gold / beige colorways. This model has been cheaper before, but it’s still a good price. Plus, Jabra recently announced these will soon get an active noise cancellation feature patched in for free.

The remastered version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is discounted on both PS4 and Xbox One. Already cheaper than most full-priced games, this price drop lowers the game from $40 to $34. It’s not a huge discount, but if you were waiting for a slight cut to the cost, now’s your chance to dip back into these excellent remakes — complete with most of their beloved original soundtracks.

Razer’s Blade 15 Base model in the silver colorway with a 4K OLED panel is cheaper at Best Buy than it is directly through Razer. Normally $2,300, it’s $2,000. In addition to the OLED, it features a six-core Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip, and a 512GB SSD. These specs are good for gaming, and they’ll look fantastic on the OLED. However, running games at 4K will thoroughly tax this machine, so if you want a fast frame rate, you’ll likely need to lower the resolution of each game down to 1440p or 1080p. This model also lacks the SD card reader found in the Blade 15 Advanced model.

Lastly, Daily Steals is offering a discount on the second-generation AirPods with wired charging case that matches the Prime Day deal of $115. To get this price, enter the code VERGEPODS at checkout. Like the AirPods Pro deal we featured yesterday, these are new / open-box but arrive with their retail packaging and all original accessories. These AirPods also include a one-year warranty through Daily Steals.