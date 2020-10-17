Save on Apple AirPods and other Prime Day 2020 leftovers this weekend

In case you paid no attention at all to what happened this week in tech, you missed out on the iPhone 12 announcement along with Amazon Prime Day 2020. You can preorder an iPhone 12 right here, but in regards to Prime Day 2020, some of those deals are still happening. It’s a far cry from what we covered on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 80-something of the best tech deals we’ve seen recently. But what’s left is still worth checking out.
First off, Daily Steals is selling the second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case that matches the Prime Day deal of $115. To get this price, enter the code VERGEPODS at checkout. These are new / open-box models that arrive with their retail packaging and all original accessories, and they come with a one-year warranty through Daily Steals.
- Apple’s AirPods with a wireless charging case are $160 at Walmart and Target (usually $200).
- Jabra’s Elite 75t wireless earbuds are $30 off their usual price at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $180, they’re $150 in titanium black or gold / beige colorways.
- Sony’s ZV-1 camera is $700 at Best Buy, which is steeply discounted from its usual $800 price.
- Microsoft Surface Pro X in black (SQ1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is $800 at the Microsoft Store (usually $1,000).
- The Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is $800 at the Microsoft Store (usually $1,000).
- Get a Google Nest Hub Max smart display and the new Chromecast with Google TV for $245 at Target (usually $280 together).
- Lenovo’s Yoga C940 laptop (4K, i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB) is $1,200 at Best Buy (usually $1,500), which is $200 lower than its previous best price.
- The remastered version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is discounted on both PS4 and Xbox One at Amazon, dropping from $40 to $34.