Save on Apple AirPods and other Prime Day 2020 leftovers this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

In case you paid no attention at all to what happened this week in tech, you missed out on the iPhone 12 announcement along with Amazon Prime Day 2020. You can preorder an iPhone 12 right here, but in regards to Prime Day 2020, some of those deals are still happening. It’s a far cry from what we covered on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 80-something of the best tech deals we’ve seen recently. But what’s left is still worth checking out.

First off, Daily Steals is selling the second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case that matches the Prime Day deal of $115. To get this price, enter the code VERGEPODS at checkout. These are new / open-box models that arrive with their retail packaging and all original accessories, and they come with a one-year warranty through Daily Steals.