Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are almost $50 off at Best Buy and Amazon

At Best Buy and Amazon, Apple’s second-gen AirPods that come with a wireless charging case are $151 (usually $200) for the rest of the day. This isn’t quite as good a deal as one in August that saw them discounted by $60, but this is currently the best price you’ll find.
This model includes a wireless charging case that lets you recharge the AirPods via Qi wireless, though you’ll need to furnish the wireless charging pad. One of our favorites is just $7 at Amazon right now after you clip the product page coupon.
Ring’s Video Doorbell 3, the latest version that released just a few months ago, is $10 off when purchased through Daily Steals. Enter the code VERGERNG at checkout to get one for $90 (usually $100). This model is brand-new and comes with the usual one-year warranty through Ring.
