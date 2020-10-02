Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are almost $50 off at Best Buy and Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

At Best Buy and Amazon, Apple’s second-gen AirPods that come with a wireless charging case are $151 (usually $200) for the rest of the day. This isn’t quite as good a deal as one in August that saw them discounted by $60, but this is currently the best price you’ll find.

This model includes a wireless charging case that lets you recharge the AirPods via Qi wireless, though you’ll need to furnish the wireless charging pad. One of our favorites is just $7 at Amazon right now after you clip the product page coupon.

Ring’s Video Doorbell 3, the latest version that released just a few months ago, is $10 off when purchased through Daily Steals. Enter the code VERGERNG at checkout to get one for $90 (usually $100). This model is brand-new and comes with the usual one-year warranty through Ring.