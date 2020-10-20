4K TVs from Toshiba and LG are up to $500 off at Amazon and Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Prime Day was last week, but some retailers are still putting forth some deals that give Amazon’s event a run for its money — no Prime membership required. Best Buy is one of those retailers, hosting deals on Nest home security systems and 4K TVs. Speaking of, you can save $120 on Toshiba’s 55-inch model shown above, which stands above the other Fire TV Edition models with support for Dolby Vision HDR. The picture quality and design probably won’t blow you away, but it’s a very good value. The final price is $330.

LG’s 55-inch CX OLED television that launched in late spring is down to its lowest price at Amazon and Best Buy. Usually $2,000, it’s $500 off at $1,500. That’s quite the price gap between this and the product above, but what makes for the disparity is a huge leap in picture quality here in the LG CX OLED TV. Its OLED panel shows more color and has the capability to light scenes in an accurate and realistic way.

If you’re into gaming, this TV features Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync adaptive sync technologies and low 1ms response time, so you’ll avoid seeing screen tearing and other visual artifacts. Additionally, with its HDMI 2.1 ports, the PS5 and Xbox Series X can display beyond 60 frames per second.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC is $12 off if you purchase the game through the Microsoft Store. The six-game collection currently costs $40 on Steam, but it’s $28 if you buy through Microsoft directly. It’s worth noting, though, that the collection will be tied to your Microsoft account, and while you can add it to your Steam library, you won’t earn Steam achievements.

Google Nest recently discontinued its Nest Secure alarm system, but it’s $250 at Best Buy (usually $400). I wouldn’t normally suggest a product that just got the axe at the chopping block, but this price is lower than usual. Also, Google claimed in a statement shared with The Verge that “we will continue to support our security users in all the same ways.” So if you were interested in a Nest security system, this might be a good time to buy.