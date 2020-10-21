Pokémon Sword and Shield are $40 each at Amazon and Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Pokémon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch have somehow resisted much in the way of a major price drop since they released in late 2019, but both games are $20 off their usual price at Amazon and Best Buy, down to $40 each for the physical cartridge versions. This is the lowest price yet, and if you were holding off until a deal arrived, or are planning to gift the game to someone over the holidays, now is the time to buy.

These two games are the latest in the main Pokémon adventure, and each game offers the same story but with a different selection of pokémon to catch. If you want to catch them all, you’ll need to get both games. Of course, that’s for die-hard pokémon collectors, and buying just one copy will get you a long-lasting adventure with a lot of replayability.

This price drop comes at a good time. The Crown Tundra downloadable content will be available to play starting tomorrow, and it promises new characters, pokémon to catch and fight, and areas to explore. Buying the expansion pass costs $30 on top of the base game’s price. With today’s deal, you’re essentially getting a huge discount on the DLC, if you really want to expand the playtime.