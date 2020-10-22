You can save $40 when you preorder Apple’s new iPad Air at Amazon or Walmart

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you were tossing around picking up Apple’s new iPad Air, which my colleague Dieter Bohn says is the best tablet for most people despite costing $600, it won’t actually cost you $600 to buy one at Walmart and Amazon. Right now, you can pick up a 64GB base model in green for $560. This is a relatively small discount, all said, but any deal on the as-of-yet unreleased iPad Air that features USB-C charging, a brand-new design, and powerful internal specs is a good one in my book.

Apple iPad Air (2020) $559

$599

7% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The new, redesigned iPad Air for 2020 starts at $599 with 64GB of storage and is available for preorder now. You can save $40 if you buy the 64GB version in green at Amazon Amazon $559 (7% off)

Best Buy

Apple

Best Buy is continuing its deal event on Amazon products that rival Prime Day 2020 prices. All of these we wrote about yesterday are still happening, but below, we’ll list a few different options.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019, 32GB) $80

$150

47% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s 10.1-inch Fire HD tablet with 32GB of storage (with microSD support) and USB-C charging is down to $80 at Best Buy. It’s normally $150, so this is a huge price cut — one that matches the Prime Day deal. Best Buy $80 (47% off)

Eero mesh Wi-Fi router (single unit) $70

$100

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. If you want to add an Eero router to your existing Eero mesh Wi-Fi setup or just start out with a single one instead of going for the three-pack, you can save $30 on one at Best Buy. They cost $70 each. Best Buy $70 (30% off)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, with special offers) $80

$130

39% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite is down to $80 at Best Buy, matching its Prime Day 2020 deal that took $50 off its original price. This model is a bargain if you read a lot but would prefer not to spend too much to get a durable e-reader that has a sharp display. Best Buy $80 (39% off)