You can save $40 when you preorder Apple’s new iPad Air at Amazon or Walmart

If you were tossing around picking up Apple’s new iPad Air, which my colleague Dieter Bohn says is the best tablet for most people despite costing $600, it won’t actually cost you $600 to buy one at Walmart and Amazon. Right now, you can pick up a 64GB base model in green for $560. This is a relatively small discount, all said, but any deal on the as-of-yet unreleased iPad Air that features USB-C charging, a brand-new design, and powerful internal specs is a good one in my book.
Apple iPad Air (2020)
- $559
- $599
- 7% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
The new, redesigned iPad Air for 2020 starts at $599 with 64GB of storage and is available for preorder now. You can save $40 if you buy the 64GB version in green at Amazon
Best Buy is continuing its deal event on Amazon products that rival Prime Day 2020 prices. All of these we wrote about yesterday are still happening, but below, we’ll list a few different options.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019, 32GB)
- $80
- $150
- 47% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Amazon’s 10.1-inch Fire HD tablet with 32GB of storage (with microSD support) and USB-C charging is down to $80 at Best Buy. It’s normally $150, so this is a huge price cut — one that matches the Prime Day deal.
Eero mesh Wi-Fi router (single unit)
- $70
- $100
- 30% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you want to add an Eero router to your existing Eero mesh Wi-Fi setup or just start out with a single one instead of going for the three-pack, you can save $30 on one at Best Buy. They cost $70 each.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, with special offers)
- $80
- $130
- 39% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Amazon’s water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite is down to $80 at Best Buy, matching its Prime Day 2020 deal that took $50 off its original price. This model is a bargain if you read a lot but would prefer not to spend too much to get a durable e-reader that has a sharp display.
WD Easystore (4TB)
- $90
- $150
- 40% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you need to transfer or store a huge amount of files, WD’s Easystore portable hard drive with 4TB of storage is $90 at Best Buy, which is $60 off its usual price.
