Dell’s G5 15 gaming laptop is 27 percent off right now

Dell is discounting a well-equipped version of its G5 15 gaming laptop. Normally, this particular model costs $1,640, but right now, you can get it for $1,200. This specific model’s configurations include a six-core Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, a 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q graphics chip.

At this price, it’s a good deal for a gaming laptop that’s equipped to handle ray-tracing effects in games like Control or CD Projekt Red’s upcoming (and highly anticipated) title Cyberpunk 2077. Otherwise, it should be able to run most games at smooth frame rates and take advantage of its fast-refreshing display.

Dell G5 15 $1,200

$1,640

27% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A G5 Dell gaming laptop that features an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 144Hz refresh rate display, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. Dell $1,200 (27% off)

We had a chance to check out the G5 15 SE, which my colleague Cameron Faulkner reviewed in July. Color differences aside, its design is almost a match to the laptop that’s discounted right now at Dell. The main difference between them is this G5 15 has an Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU, whereas the G5 15 SE is powered by AMD for both the GPU and CPU.

The deal ends on October 31st, but it could likely sell out before then. So if you are in the market for a new gaming laptop, this might be a good option for you.