Verge readers can get an exclusive discount on Jackbox Party Pack 7

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Jackbox Party Pack 7 is the latest installment from Jackbox Games, and if you are looking to pick up the most recent compilation of virtual party games, Fanatical is offering Verge readers 20 percent off the Steam version, bringing the price down to $24. This is the lowest price the game has seen since its release last week. Verge readers can get this exclusive deal by adding the game to your cart and putting in offer code VERGE20 at checkout.

Jackbox Party Pack 7 includes five games: Quiplash 3, The Devils and the Details, Champ’d Up, Talking Points, and Blather ‘Round. As with the previous installments, you do not need a specific video game controller to play these games; just grab your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Jackbox Party Pack 7 (Steam) $24

$30

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The seventh entry in the Jackbox Party Pack series, featuring Quiplash 3, The Devils and the Details, Champ’d Up, Talking Points, and Blather ‘Round Fanatical $24 (20% off)

I preordered and played it last weekend with some friends and really enjoyed it. All of the games in Party Pack 7 were fun, but my personal favorites were Quiplash 3 and Champ’d Up, the latter being a drawing game where player drawings face off in a fight.

The discount cannot be used concurrently with other Fanatical coupons, and the deal ends on October 31st at 7:59PM ET.