You can get OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds for $59 at Amazon and B&H Photo

OnePlus’ Buds usually cost $79, but they’re just $59 today at Amazon and B&H Photo. That’s a great price for a set of wireless earbuds that have good battery life with IPX4 water and sweat resistance. Check out my colleague Chris Welch’s review (and very fun video review by Becca Farsace above) to find out all of the details about these earphones.

At $59, that price puts them at $10 above OnePlus’ latest model, the Buds Z. The biggest difference to form and fit is that the Buds Z use ear tips for better sound isolation than the standard Buds, which are rigid like AirPods and may not fit will in every type of ear.

Currently, the Buds worked best when paired with OnePlus phones, but apparently an update is coming to the app in Google’s Play Store that will enable other phones to use all of their settings and update their firmware moving forward.

If you’ve been waiting for a price drop on the Microsoft Surface Duo foldable phone, the Microsoft Store is offering a $200 discount on the unlocked version that’s compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and many MVNO carriers. This brings the price down to $1,200, and you can drop the price further if you have a phone to trade-in during the purchase.

The Verge’s Dieter Bohn reviewed this phone, and he thought that while Microsoft aced the hardware with thin, beautiful design, its bad camera quality (in addition to there just being only one of them) and buggy software muck up the experience. The other con was the price, which is a little less of a factor with today’s price drop.

One of yesterday’s best deals is happening until 10/31, unless it sells out before then. Dell’s 15-inch G5 15 gaming laptop is just $1,200 at Dell. What makes this an amazing deal is what you get for the price. It’s configured with Intel’s six-core Core i7-10750H processor, Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, topped with a 144Hz refresh rate display. These specs are good enough to play most games at their highest settings and frame rates, including upcoming anticipated releases like Cyberpunk 2077.

If you’re looking for games you can play with friends and family, the new Jackbox Party Pack 7 is 20 percent off for Verge readers. Use the offer code VERGE20 at checkout to get the Steam version of the game for $24. This deal ends on 10/31.