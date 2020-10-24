Save on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and more this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Welcome to the weekend. In tech deals world, this week consisted mostly of a few notable Prime Day 2020 leftovers that hung around after Amazon’s big shopping event. Even those are mostly done now, but in their place are some fresh, new deals you might not have seen before — that is, unless you’ve been deal-hunting on The Verge earlier this week. With every week that goes by, we’re getting closer to Black Friday, so expect the deals to start ramping up.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (128GB) $470

$600

22% off Prices taken at time of publishing. If you don’t want to pay $650 for the latest Tab S7, you can get the previous generation of Samsung’s flagship Android tablet for $470 at Best Buy. This deal is for Saturday, October 24th only. Best Buy $470 (22% off)

LG 55-inch CX OLED $1,500

$2,000

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. LG’s 55-inch CX OLED TV is down to its lowest price. Usually $2,000, it’s $500 off at $1,500. This TV features Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync adaptive sync technologies and a low 1ms response time, so you’ll avoid seeing screen tearing and other visual artifacts. Additionally, with its HDMI 2.1 ports, the PS5 and Xbox Series X can display beyond 60 frames per second. Amazon $1,500 (25% off)

Best Buy $1,500 (25% off)

Jackbox Party Pack 7 (Steam) $24

$30

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The seventh entry in the Jackbox Party Pack series, featuring Quiplash 3, The Devils and the Details, Champ’d Up, Talking Points, and Blather ‘Round. Readers of The Verge can get the game for $24 when you enter the code VERGE20 at checkout. Fanatical $24 (20% off)

Dell G5 15 $1,200

$1,640

27% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Dell’s capable G5 15 usually costs $1,640, but it’s $1,200 right now. That’s a great deal for a gaming laptop with a six-core Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, a 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q graphics chip. Dell $1,200 (27% off)