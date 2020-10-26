Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G14 is $250 off its original price at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

One of the best gaming laptops released this year is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, and it’s $250 off its usual $1,450 price at Best Buy. It has a slick design, great keyboard and trackpad, and the battery life far exceeds that of most power-hungry gaming laptops. Additionally, it’s great at gaming as you’d expect.

What makes today’s deal at Best Buy particularly good is that this model is a match for the one my colleague Monica Chin tested in this review. It has a 14-inch 120Hz refresh rate display, AMD’s fast Ryzen 9 4900HS, Nvidia’s RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB PCIe-based SSD.

Its downsides could be deal-breakers for you. The Zephyrus G14 doesn’t have a webcam. Monica also reported that the CPU can get hot under pressure, so keep that in mind.

Best Buy is also offering a small deal on Nintendo Switch Online yearly subscriptions. It isn’t knocking anything from the $20 it costs to subscribe to the service for one year, but you’ll get a $5 Best Buy gift card with purchase today. The same goes for Switch Online family memberships that allow up to eight users per subscription. It’s $35 and comes with a $5 Best Buy gift card. Switch Online gives you access to an expanding trove of NES and SNES classic games. The service also allows you to back up select game saves in the cloud, and it lets you play online multiplayer games.

Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a portable Chromebook, and it’s less expensive than usual today at Best Buy. You can pick up the upgraded model with 128GB of internal storage for $270. It normally sells for $300.

My colleague Monica Chin wrote a review for this model, praising its 11-hour battery life and the fact that even though it’s a technically a tablet, it includes a keyboard and kickstand with purchase to make it easy to use as a laptop. Monica mentions, though, that it doesn’t have a headphone jack, so you’ll need either a set of USB-C wired earbuds or wireless Bluetooth headphones. Also, it’s not a powerful machine, with 4GB of RAM.

