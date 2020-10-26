Apple’s AirPods Pro are back down to $200 at B&H Photo

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re looking for a pair of AirPods Pro but do not want to pay the full $249 price, you can buy them right now for $200 at B&H Photo.

This is not the lowest price we have seen them, though. Earlier this month, they went down to $190, but aside from that, $200 for Apple’s flagship true wireless earbuds is still a good deal if you missed out during Prime Day.

Unlike the standard AirPods, which have a “one size fits most” design, the AirPods Pro include a customizable fit that includes three different silicone tip sizes, making it easier for the earbuds to fit in your ears. The AirPods Pro also include more premium features not found on the AirPods, such as active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, plus a wireless charging case. My colleague, Chris Welch, thinks the AirPods Pro are the earbuds people should buy if they own any Apple products.

The deal is valid until B&H Photo runs out of stock, so if you want to buy these earbuds, do not hold off on making the purchase.