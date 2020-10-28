You can get a 65-inch Sony 4K TV for $600 at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Today’s bounty of deals includes a mix of returning price drops and new ones. Starting with Sony’s 65-inch LED 4K TV (model X750H), which is is just $600 at Amazon. This model was originally priced at $1,000, and today’s deal drops it $100 below its previous lowest price. What sets this Sony 4K TV above other options in the price range is that it comes built with Android TV software, which allows you to install popular streaming apps without the need for extra hardware. It seems like a very solid television, especially for the price today.

Small, fast, portable hard drives that don’t cost a fortune can be tough to find. That’s not the case at Amazon today, where Sabrent’s Rocket Nano NVMe SSDs built into a tiny aluminum enclosure are steeply discounted. The 1TB model usually doesn’t sell for less than $159, but it’s around $119. If you want to double the storage to 2TB for $225 (usually around $300). Both models are compatible with Windows 10, macOS, or as a fast extension of your game console’s internal storage. Also, each comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable.

The eighth generation of Apple’s base iPad with 32GB of storage is $30 off at Best Buy and Walmart, matching the lowest price we’ve seen yet on this model. Compared to the 2019 model, Apple improved the processor in the latest model to its A12 Bionic, giving it a considerable edge over previous versions. It’s possible we’ll see some slightly bigger deals during Black Friday, but this is worth jumping on if you need an iPad right now.

Lastly for today, if you need a cheap way to greatly expand the storage on your Nintendo Switch or phone, Samsung’s 256GB Evo Select microSD card is $30 right now at Amazon. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen, and it currently beats the cost of SanDisk’s similar model by about $8.