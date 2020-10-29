Vizio and LG’s next-gen-ready OLED TVs are up to $500 off at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Through Sunday, November 1st, Best Buy is giving shoppers another sliver of time to get in on some deals ahead of Black Friday later in the month. Most of these are repeats from the retailer’s Black Friday kickoff event that went up against Prime Day, though a few are newcomers. We’ll be keeping you posted on all of the latest Black Friday deals throughout the month, no matter where they’re coming from or when they actually drop, so stay tuned.

If you’re hunting for a 4K TV with fantastic picture quality and contrast, the highlight deal is on Vizio’s brand-new 65-inch OLED TV. It normally costs $2,000, but it’s $500 off until the sale ends on Sunday. This model should be on your shortlist if you need a new TV that has HDMI 2.1, which will help you get the most out of your PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles.

There’s another good deal on an OLED TV. LG’s 55-inch CX OLED TV was originally listed for $1,800, but it’s $1,400 right now at Best Buy as well as other retailers like Amazon.

You also have another chance to get the 70-inch Samsung 4K HDR smart TV for just $530, saving you $220 off the normal $750 cost. You probably won’t find a TV of this size for much less than that. You’ll find those below.

Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K TV $1,500

$2,000

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Vizio’s 65-inch OLED TV first hit shelves earlier in October, but it’s already $500 off at Best Buy. You can snag one now for $1,500, which is a very aggressive price. Best Buy $1,500 (25% off)

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite streaming device is seeing its first big discount at Best Buy. It costs $30 at Amazon, but you can pick it up now for $18. Amazon claims this model has the “most processing power” of streaming devices at this price point.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is $45 at Best Buy, matching the Prime Day deal that we saw a few weeks ago. It’s similar in design and functionality to the larger Echo Show 8, just in a smaller package that can fit on a nightstand.

If you want a more simple smart clock than a feature-packed smart display, Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential is down to $25 (usually $50). It has traditional segmented LEDs instead of a color touchscreen, and it features the Google Assistant.

Sony’s latest flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM4, are back down to their Prime Day price of $278. This marks the lowest price we’ve seen, and it’s a great deal if you want best-in-class noise-canceling performance, along with excellent sound quality and long battery life.

Bose’s trusty QC 35 II wireless noise-canceling headphones are an excellent choice if the WH-1000XM4 are a bit too costly. They’re down to $200, a discount of $100 off their usual price. This matches the Prime Day we saw a few weeks ago.

There’s no shortage of other noise-canceling headphone deals, either. The Beats Solo Pro in dark blue, red, or light blue are $170, which makes for a big $130 price cut that beats the Prime Day deal by $10.

The Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless earphones in lava red and spring yellow are $160, beating the Prime Day deal that took them down to $175. If you’re smitten with the color, this is a great deal.

Marshall’s Emberton Bluetooth speaker recently released, and it’s $50 off at Best Buy. This is the first price drop we’ve seen, which takes it down to $100.

The Ultimate Ears MegaBoom 3 Bluetooth speaker is also just $100 at Best Buy. It usually sells for around $175, and it will offer bigger sound than Marshall’s model above.

Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 3 is $179, which is $100 of its usual price. This model has an 11.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, so it’s not the most capable option on the market — though, this is a low price.