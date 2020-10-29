Walmart will offer the best deal on AirPods later today at 7PM ET

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

In case you missed it, Best Buy launched several new Black Friday deals overnight. There’s a little bit of everything in there, including OLED TV deals, price drops on wireless noise-canceling headphones, laptops, and more. And wouldn’t you know, Amazon is price-matching most of those deals, giving you more options on where you can buy new stuff. You can find the link to Best Buy’s deals here, but we’ll be adding notable deals that Amazon price-matched as well as new ones below for you to check out.

First off, here’s a heads-up to people who are hoping to get the best-ever price on AirPods that include a wireless charging case. At 7PM ET, Walmart will offer them for just $108 — but to only select US states. If you’re reside in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, or Pennsylvania, you’re eligible to get in on this deal. As for the rest of us, we’ll be on the lookout for more deals.

Speaking of AirPods, the AirPods Pro are $195 at Woot. This is currently the best price online, though just by a $5 margin. It’s not quite as low as the $190 deal Woot set ahead of Prime Day, but we thought it’s worth you knowing in case you need to stock up on gifts now instead of waiting until later.

Amazon’s new, budget-friendly Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $18 at Amazon, matching Best Buy’s price. It normally costs $30, so you’re getting a significant price cut here. Amazon says it’s equally fast to the new Fire TV Stick, but the remote included here doesn’t have dedicated TV controls.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon is also matching Best Buy’s $72 price cut on Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones. They’re $278 at Amazon, matching the best-ever price set during Prime Day. It’s worth noting, though, that neither retailer includes a free $25 gift card with purchase, which really made the Prime Day deal worth jumping on. Look out for that sale to come back for Black Friday. Otherwise, if you can’t wait, get in on this deal today.

Next up is the 55-inch LG CX-series OLED 4K TV. It’s LG’s mid-range OLED model, but even so it offers considerably better image quality and contrast than many other non-OLED TVs at this price range. This kind of TV can provide the most cinematic experience for movies, and with its HDMI 2.1 support, you’ll be able to play PS5 and Xbox Series X at 4K resolution without compromising on frame rate.

Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed is more affordable than ever at both Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $150, it’s down to $100 for the first time. This gaming mouse is my favorite model available because of its comfort, long-lasting battery life, and good build quality. It’s still a bit pricey at $100, but you’ll get your money’s worth with this purchase if you play a lot of games.